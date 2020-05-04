Carnival to phase-in service, Mobile not part of the first round

Mobile,Ala. (WKRG) – After canceling over a month’s worth of cruises Carnival has announced a plan to phase back into service this summer.

Carnival says in a statement released on their website, they will plan on starting cruises back up on August 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. Mobile’s terminal is not mentioned. Carnival also says in this statement that all North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be cancelled.

You can find the full press release from Carnival here.

Latest Stories: