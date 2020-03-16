Carnival ships moored at Port of Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Two Carnival Cruise Ships are moored at the Port of Gulfport. The ships are the Carnival Valor and the Carnival Freedom.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports while there are no passengers aboard, there are crew members on each ship. The crews are not allowed to leave the port and can only disembark from the vessel for ship-side maintenance, according to MEMA.

MEMA reports a Norweigian cruise ship is anchored offshore and will moor at the Port of Gulfport every 6-8 days for resupply.

This comes as the cruise line industry agreed to stop cruises for 30 days amid coronavirus concerns.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES