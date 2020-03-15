Carnival ship moored at Gulfport has no passengers aboard

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants residents to know that there are no passengers aboard a Carnival Cruise Ship moored at the Port of Gulfport.

In a press release, the agency says, “the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is aware that a Carnival Cruise Ship has moored at the Port of Gulfport, Sunday, March 15, 2020. There are no passengers aboard only crew members. However, crews are not allowed to leave the port and can only disembark from the vessel for ship-side maintenance. Another Carnival Cruise Ship will moor within the next few days. One vessel from Norwegian Cruise Lines will anchor offshore and moor every 6-8 days for resupply. As with Carnival, Norwegian crew members will not be allowed to disembark the ship. “

