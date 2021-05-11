Carnival Sensation arriving in Mobile Friday, USA vaccinating crew

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Carnival Sensation is making its Mobile debut Friday. While passengers won’t be boarding – it’s still a major step in resuming cruise activity in the Port City.

City leaders have partnered with USA Health to vaccinate the ship’s 110 essential crewmembers.

Carnival released the following statement about the move.

“We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members. We value the partnership of the port and city of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can.” Carnival Cruise Lines

Last week, the CDC released eased guidelines for cruise operators.