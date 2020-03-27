Carnival delays their announcement about whether to return to operations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Lines has delayed their announcement on their decision on whether they will return to operations to Monday, March 30th.
They had previously announced they would be making a decision on Friday, March 27th.
Earlier this month, Carnival and several other cruise lines announced the suspension of operations because of then worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Carnival Cruise Lines operates Carnival Fantasy in Mobile.
