Carnival deciding by Friday whether to extend suspensions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On March 13, the Cruise Lines International Association suspended cruise operations from U.S. ports for 30 days.

Some cruise lines have announced they are extending that deadline.

In a Facebook post, Carnival, which operates the Carnival Fantasy out of Mobile, said the company is still deciding on whether to follow suit.

“We are aware of the decision by other cruise lines to extend the suspension of operations. We expect a decision by Friday, March 27 to share,” the post read, in part.

