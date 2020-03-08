Carnival Cruise Line responds to State Department’s advisory for citizens to not travel by cruise

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered the cruise ship to hold off the California coast Thursday, March 5, to await testing of those aboard, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise says they are not stopping cruises after the State Department advised citizens and those with underlying conditions to not travel by cruise ship, but more so updating their ship protocols for the health and well-being of their guests in relation to Covid-19.

Statement from Carnival Corporation:

” Our brands have enhanced their health screening protocols, which includes thermal scans, temperature checks as well as other actions, both prior to boarding and onboard our ships.



We are currently in discussions with the CDC, World Health Organization and other health officials, and we met as a cruise industry Saturday, March 7, with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on an aggressive industry-wide response plan. The health and safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority, and cruising remains one of the most attractive vacation options available. ”

Carnival has also provided new coronavirus information for its guests which says they have updated their screening protocols and enhanced measures for the health and well-being of its guests and crew. These include enhanced screening procedures for guests who have traveled to certain restricted countries, taking all guest and crew temperatures prior to embarkation, measures we are taking in our cruise terminals and rigorous sanitizing procedures on our ships, along with tips for our guests to stay healthy onboard.

