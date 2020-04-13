Carnival Cruise Line extends pause in operation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line is extending their pause in operation through June 26, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Carnival posted the announcement on Twitter Monday morning saying the pause in operation affects all North American sailings.

Carnival says guests whose cruises have been affected should have received an email from Carnival or their Travel Adviser with instructions on how to claim a cancellation offer or refund.

