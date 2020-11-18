Carnival cancels cruises planned in January 2021, even longer in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Carnival Cruise Line decided to cancel all cruises planned to embark in the month of January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on social media, the company explained the cancellations at the start of the new year. Carnival says guests have been notified.

Cruises out of Mobile are canceled for even longer. No embarkations will be permitted by the cruise line in Mobile until after Feb. 28, 2021, for now.

Cruises out of New Orleans, Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach and San Diego are also included in the group canceled until March with Mobile.

The decision continues to adhere to the requirements of the “Frameworks for Resuming Cruise Ship Operations Order” issued on Oct. 30 by the CDC.

LATEST STORIES: