Carnival booking cruises out of Mobile after service pause due to pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Carnival Cruise Line is listing five-day cruises from Mobile to the Western Caribbean beginning in October.

The cruise line has paused service through September 30, 2020, due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. All voyages now through that date have been canceled.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the cruise line about the bookings and if there was a contingency plan if the company would have to extend the pause past September.

We would offer guests the same options of either a full refund or a credit for a future cruise with a shipboard credit should we have to extend the pause further. Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Fantasy has been on part of the company’s repatriation sailings returning crew members back home. No word yet when the Fantasy will return back to Mobile’s Port.

LATEST STORIES: