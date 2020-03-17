Candidate Sessions and Senator Jones talk about postponing runoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the things both Jeff Sessions and Doug Jones agree on with regard to the coronavirus is the importance of testing for the virus. Sessions is seeking the Republican nomination to run against Democratic Senator Doug Jones in November.

“Many people might just have a mild case but still be infectious,” said Sessions. “And we don’t have the testing kits now to do as rapidly as we’d like to see.”

“We are still in a test shortage right now,” said Jones in a telephone conference call with Alabama media. “There are not enough tests to test everybody in the State of Alabama. We are having a problem getting equipment, the swabs that are necessary to take these tests.”

For that reason, Jones urged people who are otherwise healthy not to rush to be tested so that those displaying symptoms can go first.

The threat of the coronavirus has also raised the question of postponing the upcoming runoff election, a decision that would affect the campaigns of Sessions and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville who is also seeking the Republican nomination.

Jones says a delay is an opportunity to get more people to the polls. Sessions says the health of poll workers needs to be considered.

Jones said, “By the way, I support a delay in the runoff that’s set for March 31st…but we need to use this opportunity to make it easier for folks to vote. Let’s look at same-day registration, let’s look at early voting.”

“You do have elderly people at the polls, who work at the polls, so they might be at greater risk,” said Sessions. “I think you could do it in a way that’s safer than some people might think, guiding people in and keeping them separated in various ways.”

A package of bills aimed at various forms of relief from coronavirus is now making their way through the house and senate. Both Sessions and Jones believe they will eventually pass.

