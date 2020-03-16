Candidate for Democratic nomination in AL-1 suspends face-to-face campaigning amid coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the Democratic candidates vying for the nomination in Alabama’s First Congressional District has suspended face-to-face campaigning amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Dr. Kiani Gardner is facing James Averhart in the March 31st runoff election. She issued a statement saying;

“I have made the decision to suspend campaign events for the foreseeable future, effective immediately.”

“As a mother, cell biologist, and professor, I am heavily weighing the risks of COVID-19 to my family and my larger community. I have decided to prioritize the health and well-being of our fellow Alabamians. I am calling on all candidates for office to show sincere leadership at this time and put the health and safety of our fellow Alabamians over political ambitions and to follow the example of our campaign to suspend all in person campaign-related activities for the foreseeable future.”

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is seeking an emergency legal opinion from Attorney General Steve Marshall about postponing the runoff election, currently set for March 31st.

