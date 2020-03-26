Can mosquitoes spread coronavirus? WHO: No

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Many of you are focusing on the yard and garden while self-isolating because of coronavirus. We’ve gotten many questions about mosquitos and whether they can further spread the virus.

So, here’s the good news—

The World Health Organization says the virus is not spread by mosquitoes. WHO says there is no evidence to support that mosquitoes or ticks could spread the disease.

In order for that to happen, according to the American Mosquito Control Organization, the virus must be able to replicate inside a mosquito.

WHO says covid-19 is a respiratory disease spread through droplets after someone coughs or sneezes.

