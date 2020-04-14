BusyKid app allows parents to assign chores with a bonus for kids

Coronavirus

by: YourCentralValley.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — While everyone’s stuck at home, some families have found new ways to get chores done around the house with an added bonus for the kids.

BusyKid app lets parents assign chores to their kid and when they complete the task, they earn a little money from their parent’s bank account.

The cash can go into a spending or savings account or the kids can even invest in stocks or donate the money.

One Fresno parent says the app gives her kids an incentive to get their chores done while teaching them about managing money.

“I’ve noticed my daughter, even on the days I don’t have her making her bed because, whatever reason it may be, it’s the weekend. And um, she’s still making her bed, I’m like awesome. So I send her bonuses all the time, Jessica Akins said.

The busy-kid app is free to download.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories