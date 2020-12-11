Businesses react to cancelation of Moon Pie over Mobile activities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Moon Pie over Mobile has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A normally big night for Downtown Mobile businesses, with thousands coming to see the Moon Pie drop.

Some business owners say while they may have had hope it wouldn’t be canceled this year, it wasn’t unexpected.

“It’s certainly been a challenging year so far,” said David Rasp, the owner of both Heroes locations and The Royal Scam.

This year has been especially difficult for the restaurant industry.

“Our numbers, our sales figures and sadly revenue generated will be a fracture of what they were. My guess is less than half or about half,” Rasp said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, restaurants were forced to shut their doors because of restrictions due to the coronavirus and Stay at Home orders.

Now that they can serve people inside the restaurants again, they are still required to enforce social distancing.

“You try to adapt as best you can and plan based upon what you know right now,” Rasp said.

When news came of the Moon Pie over Mobile activities being canceled this year, the same day the governor extended her Safer at Home order, Rasp says he had prepared for that news.

“It’s tough from a standpoint of projected revenue. It represents a deficit to us. But it’s not new news in that regard. I’ve said to others in the past few months I’m not counting on revenue from Mardi Gras or Moon Pie drop as it relates to 2021,” Rasp said.

“We waited to make the decision as long as we could because we were hopeful that the conditions would improve, that we would begin to get a handle on the number of cases,” said Carol Hunter, the President of Events Mobile.

Rasp says he remains hopeful for a new year.

“I’m kind of used to some bad news these days, but it is a great feeling to acknowledge that I do believe there is great news coming for us. If 2020 didn’t teach you patience, then nothing will,” said Rasp.

Events Mobile says despite the organized activities being canceled this year, many businesses in Downtown Mobile will still be open on New Year’s Eve, following safety guidelines.

