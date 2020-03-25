Businesses in Pensacola plan joint conference on resources during COVID-19

PENASCOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Local Business Organizations in Northwest Florida are going to have a press confernce Thursday to discuss resources available to businesses in response to COVID-19.

PENSACOLA, Fla.-March 25, 2020-The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance and The Small Business Development Center at The University of West Florida, as members of Escambia County’s ESF-18 Emergency Response, have been working together to advocate for our business community during this difficult time.

Representatives from these agencies will be conducting a brief press conference Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 am outside the T.T. Wentworth Jr. Museum, 330 S. Jefferson Street, Pensacola.

The purpose of the Press Conference is to provide the most accurate information on resources and assistance available for business. Participants will be available for questions immediately following.