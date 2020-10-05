Businesses fear cost of Florida county football game booze ban

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Business owners in coastal Georgia say they fear the revenue impact of an alcohol ban on the weekend of the Florida-Georgia college football game in nearby Jacksonville, Florida.

Glynn County commissioners on Thursday banned alcohol on the beaches of St. Simons Island on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, saying they were worried in part about COVID-19 transmission.

Some commissioners have long disdained the party scene dubbed “frat beach” that overtakes parts of the resort island on that weekend.

Heather Hardman tells The Brunswick News that her restaurant, Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, could lose a third of its normal business that weekend.

