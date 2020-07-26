Brookside, Ala. Police Chief in ICU with COVID-19

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brookside, Alabama Police Department posted on Facebook late on Saturday, July 25, saying Chief M. Jones in the ICU with COVID-19.

The department asks people to keep the chief in their prayers. Speaking of the chief, the post says, “He is now living in ICU on respiratory support after being infected with the virus. Hopefully, he will begin plasma treatment soon. He cannot speak, or eat, or move without assistance. He is in great pain.”

The post ends with asking the public to follow the current Safer at Home orders, wear a mask, and help stop the spread.

