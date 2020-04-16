Brewton business owners making sure community is taken care of during COVID-19 crisis

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – At a time when a lot of small businesses are hurting, there’s one business that’s doing good and the owners aren’t taking that for granted.

Sarju Patel and her husband are two fortunate business owners. Their package store has remained open during the COVID-19 crisis and they’re making sure they give back to their community.

“This is exactly what the community is about. We are going to be stronger than this. We are going to get through and it’s what’s going to hold us together,” said Patel, who owns Brewton Package.

Brewton Strong is a message the two are pushing as a way of giving back to the community. Each day they’re making sure people who need it receive a free gift.

“One of the best parts about it is handing people gift cards and them looking at you like what are you doing? They’re realizing it’s something for free,” they said.

Some giveaways are $5 gift cards to local restaurants or for groceries at a store. The couple also handed out 80 pizzas. People in the community are pitching in and donating money to the cause which helps them purchase more things to giveaway.

“The city like our mayor and city council they all say what we were trying to do and they started contributing. We’ve had a ton of people donating $5, $10 whatever they can afford,” said Patel.

They’re also selling t-shirts that include dozens of names of people who donated over the last few weeks. To learn more about the cause you can visit their Facebook page here.

LATEST STORIES: