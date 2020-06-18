Breaking down COVID-19 case data in Mobile and Baldwin Counties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The infection rate in Mobile County is three times higher than the infection rate in Baldwin County, despite high numbers of people at Baldwin’s beaches for Memorial Day and other summer events.

We constructed the line graph below based on information from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“I think nationally, we’ve all been concerned of a second wave,” said Baldwin County EMA Director Zach Hood. But the current Baldwin County numbers aren’t reflective of the recent vacation rush leading to a second wave.

Mobile County is about twice the size of Baldwin County, according to census data, but Baldwin’s cases are still low regardless, comparatively. The highest number of daily cases in Baldwin County in the last 14 days was only 13 — according to ADPH — while the statewide numbers spiked.

Hood says Baldwin was one of the first counties to issue a local state of emergency, and he believes that’s been key in keeping cases low.

“When you do that it gets the public’s attention Down here, we’re used to a local state of emergency in terms of a storm, but this was a very different kind of storm if you will,” he said.

