MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard Alabama now has 3008 cases of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES
- Advocate groups, Congress working to support veterans during coronavirus crisis
- BREAKING: Alabama Covid-19 cases surpasses 3K
- A Mobile high school senior urging other seniors to stay positive during this crisis
- As U.S. nears 500,000 coronavirus cases, should essential workers get hazard pay?
- More than 420 people tested for COVID-19 during first week of testing in Mobile