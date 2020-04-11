BREAKING: Alabama Covid-19 cases surpasses 3K

Coronavirus
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard Alabama now has 3008 cases of COVID-19.

