Boy, 4, can’t start chemotherapy for brain cancer due to coronavirus diagnosis

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (News 12/CNN)— A 4-year-old boy from New York is recovering from surgery to treat cancer in his brain. He also needs chemotherapy, but he can’t get it because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Matteo Ferruzi’s mother Jennifer said she wasn’t that concerned when her son started feeling sick.

“Honestly, we just thought it was a stomach virus,” said Jennifer.

But other symptoms quickly developed and Matteo’s eyes began to cross.

Matteo was rushed to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital, where it was discovered he had an inoperable malignant brain tumor.

“I didn’t expect to get this diagnosis,” said Jennifer.

Matteo had emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain before he was sent home to recover before he could begin chemotherapy.

Then things became more complicated.

Jennifer came down with the coronavirus and had to self-quarantine.

“It was hard for me to be in the bedroom so sick and hearing him out there, not be able to tell him it’s ok, Mommy’s here,” said Jennifer.

Matteo also tested positive for the coronavirus, which has delayed him in getting the life-saving treatment he needs.

“The best time I can get a good cry in is when I am in the shower,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer says both she and Matteo were recently re-tested , but both are still positive.

She is hoping and praying the next test will give doctors the go ahead to save her son’s life.

“It’s such a crazy time for the whole world, we are all in a crisis,” said Jennifer.

Jen says the message she wants to share during this heart wrenching time: “If your child is showing symptoms or complaining about something, absolutely get them into their pediatrician right away. And even if it’s nothing, it is better to be safe than sorry.”

Once he gets to start chemo, Matteo will have treatments for at least a year.

