Boston Red Sox transform baseball diamond to honor nurses

Boston, Mass. (CNN)-
Fenway Park is seeing a lot of downtime, but yesterday, the home of the Boston Red Sox was used to deliver a message to nurses. The MLB’s team’s logo was mowed into the outfield — along with a heart and the word, “Nurses.”
This couldn’t come at a more important time as nurses battle Covid-19 on the front lines.
This is National Nurse’s Appreciation Week.
