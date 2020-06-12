Bookmobile to once again hit the road in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin Bookmobile will once again be hitting the road, after being parked because of COVID-19.

The vehicle will begin service on June 16. Libraries are currently closed, but the Bookmobile will be traveling around Baldwin County.

“We have been inundated with calls from patrons asking when the Bookmobile will run again,” said Liz Reed, director of the Baldwin County Library Cooperative. “Our patrons are people who cannot, for some reason, travel to a library. In many cases, these people are isolated and depend on the Bookmobile for reading material, movies, audio books and other vital services.”

Bookmobile librarians will follow guidelines and procedures to prevent the spread of the virus. The Bookmobile staff will wear masks in the presence of patrons, use hand sanitizer after every patron interaction; spray disinfectant on surfaces after each stop and quarantine all items for 72 hours before cleaning and checking in returned material.

“Until further notice, the Bookmobile staff will no longer enter facilities or residences beyond the front entrance or reception area,” said Bookmobile Librarian Regina Anderton, “As much as it pains us to limit our face to face interaction with patrons, we are asking for cooperation during this time of unprecedented social isolation.”

For more information about the Bookmobile’s schedule, to request an item or to inquire about becoming a bookmobile stop, please call the Baldwin County Library Cooperative at 251-970-4010.

The Baldwin County Library Cooperative consists of the county’s 14 local libraries and the Bookmobile. The library is currently closed to the public but staff are working and can be reached at 251-970-4010.

