Bone docs to go “live” to answer your questions about strong bones







FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Got questions about how to keep your bones strong? Are you at risk for osteoporosis? We often don’t have any warning signs of osteoporosis… until you break a bone. Over 50? Find out if you’re at risk for a fracture and what to do about it.

Log on to Bayside Orthopaedic’s Facebook page Wednesday, April 1st, at 10 AM to get a lesson on how to keep your bones strong. Nurse Practitioner, Josh Wing, will be answering your questions. He is a bone health specialist. He has appeared on WKRG’s “The Doctor is In” segment before.

“Home School Rocks with the Bone Docs” is an example of local organizations and businesses finding ways to reach out to homebound students – and their parents searching for enrichment! While surgeries are on the back burner – the Bayside Orthopaedic physicians and PT team are launching a series of Facebook LIVE sessions on bone health and wellness.

If you have a question, you can ask it “live” to Wing.





