Bob’s Downtown Restaurant latest to close temporarily over COVID-19 concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)— The list of restaurants impacted by COVID-19 on the Gulf Coast continues to grow. The latest is the very popular diner, Bob’s Downtown Restaurant, in Mobile. Owner Tony Sawyer tells WKRG News 5 that the restaurant closed Tuesday out of an abundance of caution when three employees showed coronavirus symptoms.

Sawyer says that he’s having every employee tested and is closing down until results come back. He’s also planning on hiring an outside company to come and deep clean the diner. The restaurant staff returned after the stay-at-home order that closed restaurants in Alabama was lifted. They spent days cleaning and even painting the restaurant to make it safe for customers and employees. Much of their seating is outside.

During the COVID-19 lock down, Sawyer appeared weekly on WKRG News 5 at Noon with easy recipes to make from home.

