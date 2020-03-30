Bob Iger to forgo 100% of Disney salary amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO (WFLA) — Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger will forgo 100% of his salary as the company manages the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the LA Times reported.

Most Disney operations have come to a halt amid the COVID-19 crisis as the film, tourism, and theme park industries take hits.

According to the LA Times, senior executives, including Iger, would slash their salaries to “shoulder the burden” during the company’s response to the virus. Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek will reportedly take a 50% salary cut.

Chapek replaced Iger as CEO in February after Iger stepped down to focus on other Disney endeavors.

Iger’s total compensation during Disney’s most recent fiscal year was $47.5 million, the LA Times reported. He had a base salary of $3 million.

