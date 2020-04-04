Boaters still visit beaches during Stay-At-Home order

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s Stay-At-Home order went into effect at 5 P.M. on April 4, 2020. Back on March 19th, 2020, all beaches in Alabama were closed. Despite these orders, boaters still visit beaches in the Orange Beach area.

The Stay-At-Home order is in effect until April 30, 2020. Anyone in violation of this order could result in a fine.

The order can be found here.

