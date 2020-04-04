Boaters still visit beaches during Stay-At-Home order

Coronavirus

by: Daniel Heiser

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey’s Stay-At-Home order went into effect at 5 P.M. on April 4, 2020. Back on March 19th, 2020, all beaches in Alabama were closed. Despite these orders, boaters still visit beaches in the Orange Beach area.

The Stay-At-Home order is in effect until April 30, 2020. Anyone in violation of this order could result in a fine.

The order can be found here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories