BLUEGILL Restaurant closed for cleaning due to COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — BLUEGILL Restaurant is now closed until further notice to professionally clean and sanitize the restaurant.
On Saturday, June 20th, the restaurant made the announcement to close down because they were informed that COVID-19 impacted their BLUEGILL family.
The restaurant says all reopening information will be communicated through their social media platforms.
The restaurant asked for patience and support from the community as they work to ensure the safety of their staff and guests.
LATEST STORIES:
- Baldwin County Public Schools superintendent releases statement on 3 teens killed in crash
- Pensacola man accused of shaking baby, causing brain injuries
- Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches
- Ready to fly again? Lack of a federal plan to reopen skies leaves travelers largely on their own
- Austal to expand to making steel ships