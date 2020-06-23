BLUEGILL Restaurant closed for cleaning due to COVID-19

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — BLUEGILL Restaurant is now closed until further notice to professionally clean and sanitize the restaurant.

On Saturday, June 20th, the restaurant made the announcement to close down because they were informed that COVID-19 impacted their BLUEGILL family.

The restaurant says all reopening information will be communicated through their social media platforms.

The restaurant asked for patience and support from the community as they work to ensure the safety of their staff and guests.

