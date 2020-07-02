Blue Wahoos cancel July 4 fireworks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Blue Wahoos announced Thursday morning that the annual Independence Day celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 4 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

COVID-19 cases remain near record highs in Escambia County and the state of Florida.

“The health and safety of our fans and staff always comes first. The Fourth of July at the ballpark is a day our staff looks forward to each year and we know our fans do too. We’re very disappointed and this decision wasn’t made lightly. We surveyed every employee at the stadium and came to the collective agreement that, although we were confident in our enhanced safety protocols, this event simply would not be worth the risk to our community’s health. We look forward to rescheduling and celebrating Independence Day at the ballpark in the future.” Jonathan Griffith, team president

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s event can hold them for the rescheduled event or get a refund. Blue Wahoos says all additional events at the ballpark have also been postponed.

Contact the Blue Wahoos box office by email at Tickets@BlueWahoos.com or by phone at 850-934-8444.

