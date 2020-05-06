Blue Angels spotted in Dallas during flyover to honor frontline workers

DALLAS, Tex. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels were on a mission Wednesday to fly around the country in honor of the frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron made it’s way around North Texas Wednesday morning before making a trip over the Big Easy in New Orleans.
The flyovers served as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Did you see the Blue Angels? If so, tag the team at @BlueAngels on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Inthistogether.
