Blue Angels spotted in Dallas during flyover to honor frontline workers

DALLAS, Tex. (WKRG) — The Blue Angels were on a mission Wednesday to fly around the country in honor of the frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron made it’s way around North Texas Wednesday morning before making a trip over the Big Easy in New Orleans.

The flyovers served as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did you see the Blue Angels? If so, tag the team at @BlueAngels on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Inthistogether.

