Blakeley State Park temporarily closes beginning Monday

Coronavirus

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort has decided to close temporarily amid the COVID-19 crisis. The park closed out of an abundance of caution in order to protect guests and employees.

They hope to reopen as soon as possible.

