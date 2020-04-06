Blakeley State Park temporarily closes beginning Monday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort has decided to close temporarily amid the COVID-19 crisis. The park closed out of an abundance of caution in order to protect guests and employees.
They hope to reopen as soon as possible.
