Blakeley State Park reopens Monday morning for day-use, online admission

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Historic Blakeley State Park reopened Monday morning for day-use and online ticket purchasing. The park has been closed for several weeks during the COVID-19 outbreak, but now they’re offering visitors a place to spread out and enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distancing.

“We’ve had between 50 and 100 people do that already today,” said Mike Bunn, who serves as the park’s director.

In order to access the park, guests are required to purchase tickets online. You can find the ticket portal on their website here.

