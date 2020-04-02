BJCC furloughs 78 employees for 60 days amid COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday, the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention (BJCC) Complex executive director and CEO announced they made the difficult decision to furlough more than half of their staff due to the lack of business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Seventy-eight employees out of their 127 full-time staff will be furloughed for 60 days. This comes as many events at the BJCC have been canceled, rescheduled and postponed until further notice.

The full statement is below: