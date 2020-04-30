Birthday cards requested for Daphne resident celebrating her 100th birthday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Baldwin County resident is turning 100 years old this weekend and The Blake at Malbis is asking the community for birthday cards.

Geneieve turns 100 years old on May 1st.

“Amidst preventative measures in place due to COVID-19, Geneieve will not be able to celebrate as planned. Yet, The Blake at Malbis has another idea up their sleeve. The Blake at Malbis is asking for the community’s help by sending Geneieve a birthday card. All residents of the community are invited to send their love by gathering their kids, friends and family to make her 100th birthday her best birthday yet, despite the coronavirus,” the senior living community said.

You can mail all cards to:

ATTENTION: Ms. Geneieve

The Blake at Malbis

11626 US-90, Daphne, AL 36526

