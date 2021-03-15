Birmingham to vote on mask mandate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Birmingham city leaders say they will vote next month whether to extend the city’s mask mandate.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker tells Al.com that the city council will vote April 6 to potentially extend the mandate. Al.com reports that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mandate will end April 9. After that, local governments, school boards and businesses must decide for themselves whether to require face coverings.

