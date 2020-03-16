Mississippi casinos to close at midnight amid coronavirus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced that all casinos will close at midnight Monday as the state works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The casinos will be closed until further notice.
The Beau Rivage had originally announced they would suspend casino operations at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the casino will now have to speed up closure procedures at the Governor’s order.
