Mississippi casinos to close at midnight amid coronavirus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced that all casinos will close at midnight Monday as the state works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The casinos will be closed until further notice.

The Beau Rivage had originally announced they would suspend casino operations at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the casino will now have to speed up closure procedures at the Governor’s order.

MGM Resorts has announced its decision to temporarily suspend operations at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino until further notice, effective Tuesday, March 17. Casino operations will close at 6 a.m. CST, followed by hotel operations.



More information: https://t.co/NgaqL2APZ9 pic.twitter.com/V12gKfo8cA — Beau Rivage Casino (@BeauBiloxi) March 16, 2020

LATEST CORONAVIRUS POSTS: