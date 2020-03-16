Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Mississippi casinos to close at midnight amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced that all casinos will close at midnight Monday as the state works to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The casinos will be closed until further notice.

The Beau Rivage had originally announced they would suspend casino operations at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the casino will now have to speed up closure procedures at the Governor’s order.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories