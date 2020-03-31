Biloxi enacts curfew beginning Thursday

Biloxi, Miss. (WKRG-TV)–

Biloxi has enacted a curfew beginning Thursday at 5PM. Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, signed the emergency proclamation in hopes of reducing the chance of spreading the coronavirus. The curfew runs from 11 PM to 5 AM.

“Ninety-five percent of our citizens recognize how serious COVID-19 is,” Gilich said after signing the order. “They should be commended for the steps they have taken to comply with the Emergency Proclamation that has been in place since March 15, 2020.”

The emergency proclamation also closes non-essential businesses like tattoo parlors, nail and hair salons, and gyms.

