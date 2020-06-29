Biloxi City Hall temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 test

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi City Hall has temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. All employees and council members who came in contact with this employee have been notified and are being tested as well as self-monitoring for symptoms.
Mayor Andrew Gilich of Biloxi said, “This is another example of how this virus spreads so quickly. We are taking all the necessary steps to make sure everyone is aware of this. I am proud of the precautions city employees have been taking. With more than 600 employees, less than a dozen have contracted the virus. This shows that employees are taking this seriously.”
This is the first employee in city hall to contract COVID-19 and the second city employee to receive a positive test since a dozen firefighters tested positive in late March.
