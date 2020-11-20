Big turnout at Fairhope Lighting of the Trees despite rise in coronavirus cases

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an Eastern Shore holiday staple, and the city came up with creative ways to keep the event as COVID-safe as possible.

Mrs. Claus sat behind plexiglass so kids could safely drop their Christmas wishes and take a photo. Letters to Santa were handed out “to-go” style, for kids to drop off at the visitor’s center at a later date.

There was no stage. Mayor Sherry Sullivan didn’t say ahead of time where she would be making her speech and delivering the countdown.

But leading up to the countdown – and during the “snowfall” – the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Section Street was packed, with many not wearing masks.

“No, it’s kind of hard to do that,” said two men in the crowd when we asked if they felt like people socially distanced.

Mayor Sullivan said she believed people were mostly in compliance.

We have video of the crowds at the top of this article.

City officials will use the event as a benchmark to decide whether the Christmas parade is feasible.

