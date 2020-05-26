Betty White, 98, ‘doing very well’ amidst coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hollywood Icon Betty White is “doing very well” and is keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic according to TODAY.

A spokesperson for the beloved actress tells TODAY, White is staying home to protect herself from the virus and has been an absolute pro when it comes to social distancing.

White’s publicist says they check in with her several times a week and said “we always have laughs.”

Fans of White first became concerned about the iconic actress after Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus in March. At the time, White’s publicist assured fans she was “fine” amid the outbreak.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories