Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Best Buy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)-

Shoppers will have more time to enjoy their turkey and gravy on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy has announced it is closing on the holiday. The company sent out a press release today.

“To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time. We’re also going to start offering some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it even easier for our customers to check off their gift lists.”

Target, Costco, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and Walmart have also announced they will be not be opening on Thanksgiving Day.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories