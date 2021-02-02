Beloved McGill-Toolen assistant coach, who died from COVID-19, honored at game

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mark Shelley was a long-time assistant basketball coach at McGill-Toolen.

He died from COVID-19 last week, but his spirit was all throughout the gym on Tuesday.

All of the boys wore practice jerseys with the number 24 and Shelley’s name on the back.

“Mark Shelley was a superhero,” said head Coach Phillip Murphy.

Before the game, Murphy gave a speech about Shelley’s impact on the school community, and he and the team presented Shelley’s family with flowers and a custom poster.

When Murphy stepped up to the podium, the raucous gym went silent.

You can see part of his speech below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories