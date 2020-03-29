Bebo’s to bring back full-service gas attendants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bebo’s announced Saturday they are bringing back full-service gas attendants, giving you the option to stay in your car.
This option requires no additional charge.
If you’d like to pump your own gas, Bebo’s ensures the pumps will be sanitized throughout the day.
For more details Bebo’s Facebook post is below:
