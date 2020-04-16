Bebo’s offering free car washes for healthcare workers and first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bebo’s Carwash is offering free washes for healthcare workers and first responders this month.

The company is offering the free washes the entire month of April for all medical personnel from hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes, etc, as a way to say thank you for the work that they do.

All you have to do is bring your ID to any Bebo’s location any day in April from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

