“Beads for doughnuts” in Mobile postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You’ll have to hold on to your Mardi Gras beads awhile longer. Krispe Kreme in Mobile is postponing its annual “Beads for Doughnuts” promotion due to COVID-19 fears. A new date has not been set but they still plan on doing it. The original dates were March 23rd and 24th.

In the past, customers who brought in 12 pounds of beads or more to the Mobile location at 741 Hillcrest Road received one dozen free glazed doughnuts or a coupon for a free dozen that can be redeemed at a later date.

Krispy Kreme donates the collected beads to Augusta Evans, which serves students with special needs. Students in the school’s work-education program will sort, tag and re-bundle the donated beads and sell them to Mobile-area mystic societies for use in next year’s Mardi Gras parades.