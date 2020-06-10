Bay Minette Subway closed temporarily due to violations of governor’s coronavirus health orders

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Subway restaurant on Highway 31 in Bay Minette is back open after it was ordered to close temporarily by the Baldwin County Health Department.

Health officials said it was in violation of two of Gov. Kay Ivey’s health orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic: employees were not wearing masks properly and the self-serve soda fountain was still open.

It was closed for about four hours earlier this week. Health officials said they issued an initial warning about the violations after receiving a complaint, and when they checked back later – the problems weren’t fix.

The restaurant is currently safe to eat at, according to the health department.

