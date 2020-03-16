Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Bay Minette closes city offices to general public, passing resolution for local State of Emergency

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — In efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, city officials in Bay Minette are closing all offices to the general public until further notice.

Those facilities include Bay Minette City Hall, Bay Minette Public Library, Bay Minette Area Senior Center, Bay Minette Recreation Department, Carol Hodgson Arena, Strike City Lanes, Holly Hills Municipal Golf Course, Bay Minette Municipal Court and Magistrate, Bay Minette Public Parks restrooms, Bay Minette Police and Bay Minette Fire departments.

City employees will continue to report to work.

The city council also passed a resolution to declare a local State of Emergency.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories