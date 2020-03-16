Bay Minette closes city offices to general public, passing resolution for local State of Emergency

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — In efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, city officials in Bay Minette are closing all offices to the general public until further notice.

Those facilities include Bay Minette City Hall, Bay Minette Public Library, Bay Minette Area Senior Center, Bay Minette Recreation Department, Carol Hodgson Arena, Strike City Lanes, Holly Hills Municipal Golf Course, Bay Minette Municipal Court and Magistrate, Bay Minette Public Parks restrooms, Bay Minette Police and Bay Minette Fire departments.

City employees will continue to report to work.

The city council also passed a resolution to declare a local State of Emergency.

