Bay County reopens beach at limited times

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to reopen the portion of Panama City Beach that is under their authority in a limited capacity.

The beach will be reopening from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for limited use. The reopening will happen Friday morning at 6 a.m. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Keith Baker voting against the proposal.

County officials say commercial vendors are still not allowed as they are considered non-essential under the governor’s order. However, most everything else would be allowed as long as people are in groups of 10 or fewer. That includes sunbathing, working out, fishing and surfing.

LATEST STORIES: