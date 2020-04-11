Baumhower’s to offer groceries to boost sales amid pandemic slump

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama restaurant chain is making a huge change in their business model to help boost lagging sales. Baumhower’s, known mostly for sports and wings, will offer groceries at all of their locations starting Monday. CEO Bob Baumhower says they, like all restaurants, are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon the same beef, poultry, and other products they order for entrees can be purchased as groceries.

“This is a chance to help people who are having trouble getting to the grocery store, when they get to the grocery store, when they get there all the chicken’s gone or all the milk’s gone, we have plenty of that,” said Bob Baumhower via Zoom video chat. The groceries can be ordered online and picked up curbside like any restaurant order. Baumhower says the bulk of their sales come from dine-in business. With that shutdown, they’ve had to get creative to stay open. He says in a few weeks they’ll also begin offering prepared food products people can cook at home.

